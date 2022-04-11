Students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Program at Wooster High School will host a showcase for families and community members on Tuesday April 12.
This event will feature student projects created by sophomores who are approaching completion of the five-year long IB Middle Years Program that students began at Vaughn Middle School.
The IB program is described as a world-renowned, rigorously accelerated college preparatory program offered in select schools throughout the world.
Students who complete the Middle Years program well-prepared for the IB Diploma Program (DP) or IB Career-related Program (CP) pathways starting their junior year in high school.
Projects presented in this showcase will allow students to exhibit skills that the IB program places emphasis on including investigation, communication, collaboration, planning, and organization. These projects are developed by students over 20+ hours of work and revolve around a personal goal and challenge for each student.
Examples of project ideas include :
- Building a skateboard
- Learning to decorate cakes
- Starting a campus fitness group
- Turning poetry into music
- Learning how to design a new phone app
- Researching their family tree
Families and community member interested in attending the showcase to learn about student projects and the IB Middle Years Program are invited to attend the showcase on Tuesday April 12 2022 from 5-6 p.m. in the large gym at Wooster High School (1331 East Plumb Lane).