NAME: Pete Sferrazza
AGE: “I will not make age an issue in this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” President Ronald Regan
PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan.
DAY JOB: Judge.
EDUCATION: BA Michigan State, JD University of Wisconsin, Harvard University John F. Kennedy School Seminar for Newly Elected Mayors, University of Virginia Land Use Planning Seminar
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 46 Years.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Brazil, Director of Nevada Indian Legal Services, Tribal Judge, and Deputy Nevada Attorney for Injured Workers. I was elected Mayor of Reno 3 times, serving 13 years, the longest serving Mayor in the history of our city. I was elected 3 times to the Washoe County Commission and 3 times as a Reno Justice of the Peace. In 2019 and 2020 I was elected president of the American Judges Association, the largest judicial organization in North America.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
To establish Night Court and to work with Law Enforcement to ensure that police officers are only subpoenaed to testify when they are needed to prove a case. I want to reduce the time that police officers unnecessarily attend court when they could be on patrol protecting our community. This will reduce costs to the taxpayers and improve public safety.
BRIEFLY DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY—WHAT MAKES AN EFFECTIVE JUDGE?
As a Judge I believe I have a constitutional duty to insure the safety of our community with equal justice for all. I am proud to be endorsed by the Reno Police Protective Association, Washoe County Sheriff Deputies and School Police.
Reno should be a safe place to raise our families.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
It would be my distinct honor to end my public service career as a Reno Municipal Court Judge in the same city where I was Mayor; the Municipal Court’s most important function is judging issues dealing with misdemeanors including DUIs and domestic violence cases, as a Reno Justice of the Peace I presided over the DUI and the domestic battery Courts and I believe I have the life experience to be a fair and impartial municipal court judge.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes absolutely!