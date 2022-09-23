- NAME: Sam Kumar
- AGE:
- PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
- DAY JOB: Healthcare Data and Analytics
- EDUCATION: MS (Electrical Engineering - Montana State University); MBA (UNR)
- HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 29 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I have worked in various industries (Electronic Security, Gaming, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) and have held diverse positions (Vice president of Operations, Director of Operations, Program Manager, Intellectual Property Manager, Operations Manager, Engineering Manager, Engineer). My broad experience brings to the table the analytical ability to understand the data and make the right decision.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- According to the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, less than 30% of our 8th grade students are proficient in Math and Reading. We need better results from our K-12 system.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- The willingness to work across party lines to do what is best for Nevada. I will build relationships without regard to political affiliation and do what is best for our state.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- That I am easily approachable and that I would like to hear different points of view before making a decision.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- YES