RENO, Nev. – Despite a late rally in the final two innings, the Reno Aces (26-24) fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (18-31) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Trailing 5-3 in the eighth inning, the Aces drew a run closer with a solo shot to dead center from Dominic Canzone, his fourth home run of the season.
The Rainiers added a run in the ninth with a homer for a 6-4 score and Yonny Hernandez responded in a significant way in the bottom half. The shortstop lifted a solo homer, his first of the season, to the Rainiers’ bullpen and put the Aces within one. Ultimately, the Aces could not put another runner across home plate for a 6-5 loss.
Canzone (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R), Kennedy (2-for-4, 2B, R) and Jancarlos Cintron (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Aces against Tacoma. Kennedy’s two-hit night extended his hitting streak to four games.
Tyler Holton was solid in relief out of the bullpen with two shutout innings of one-hit ball and three strikeouts.
The loss was handed to Drey Jameson (2-4) after the righty tossed six innings of five-run ball on seven hits and seven strikeouts.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B, R and extended his hitting streak to four games.
- Yonny Hernandez: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB.
- Juan Centeno: 1-for-4, RBI.
- Tyler Holton: 2.0 IP, H, 0 ER, 3 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, June 5.