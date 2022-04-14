RENO, Nev. - Nevada fell into an early hole in Thursday's series opener with Air Force, dropping a 10-3 decision at Peccole Park.
Thursday's contest was a makeup of March 5's postponed contest at Air Force, with the Falcons serving as the designated home team. The teams will begin the regularly-scheduled Nevada home series Friday at 1 p.m.
Air Force (15-16, 5-7 MW) scored six times over the first three innings, capped by a three-run third. The Falcons loaded the bases with no one out, setting up Jake Grieving's two-run single to center. Airik Joe followed with an RBI single to make it 6-1.
Nevada starter Alejandro Murillo limited the damage in the frame, allowing no additional runs and being helped by shortstop Ryan Jackson throwing Grieving out at home on a one-out ground ball from Chase Spencer.
Murillo held the Falcons over the next three innings, but took the loss to fall to 2-2 on the year. He allowed six runs on nine hits over his six innings of work.
On the other side, Falcon starter Paul Skenes improved to 5-2, scattering seven Wolf Pack hits and allowing just two runs with a strikeout over seven innings.
Air Force went ahead, 2-0, in the bottom of the first on Jay Thomason's two-out, two-run home run. After the Falcons added a run in the third, Nevada got on the board as Jacob Stinson legged out a potential double-play ball, allowing Anthony Flores to score from third.
The Pack (16-15, 9-6 MW) scratched a second run across in the seventh. Tyler Bosetti's one-out sacrifice fly scored Landon Wallace from third. But Air Force quickly dashed any Pack hopes of a comeback with three in the bottom half of the frame.
Grieving went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, and Thomason also had three hits, for the Falcons. For Nevada, Flores was 3-for-4 on the day, with Zamora adding two hits