Weather Alert

...MORE RAIN, SNOW, AND WIND ON THE WAY... * MID WEEK STORM: Thursday evening, there may be a few light showers that make it past the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra will continue dealing with gusty winds. The probability of damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough to disrupt high-profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. Winds will relax through the night as a more tranquil day evolves for Friday. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Friday night into Saturday with more rain and snow for the Sierra, northeastern California and far northern Nevada. There is a 50% chance of spillover rain and snow into western Nevada, but accumulations would be well under 0.25". Winds will be the primary feature with this storm for us in Nevada. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages. * MORE STORMS: Plan on more storms Monday night into Tuesday and then again later next week. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans!

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&