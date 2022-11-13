[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night.
Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing — including a 6-yard touchdown — on eight carries for Boise State (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).
Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Holani broke multiple tackles on his way to a 49-yard scoring run early in the second and scored on a 9-yard run that made it 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.
Toa Taua led Nevada (2-8, 0-6) with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Wolf Pack has lost eight consecutive games.
Postgame Notes
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Reno, Nev. - Mackay Stadium
• Nevada will close its home schedule with Senior Night, next Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State
• Nevada kicker Brandon Talton became the Mountain West’s career leader in field goals, making the 65th of his career on a 26-yarder on the final play of the first half ... Talton passed former Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle.
• Talton returned to action for the first time since Sept. 17’s game at Iowa ... he missed five games due to a collarbone injury.
• Drue Watts led the Wolf Pack with eight tackles (three solo) ... but Watts’ streak of eight-straight games with a tackle-for-loss was snapped.
• Nevada made its 18th takeaway of the season, as Chris Smalley recovered a fumble on an errant Boise State snap in the fourth quarter.
• Nevada’s defense was held without a sack for the first time this season.
• Tight end Carlton Brown III made a 37-yard catch in the first quarter, the longest catch of his career.