Next time out: vs. Salt Lake, 8/19/22
(RNO) RHP Ryne Nelson (8-5, 5.80 ERA) vs. (SL) RHP Robinson Pina (0-1, 19.29 ERA)
Reno, Nev. – Three defensive errors resulted in five unearned runs as the Reno Aces (64-50) suffered a 5-3 defeat to the Salt Lake Bees (55-59) Thursday night in front of 3,692 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
Reno chipped away at the 5-0 deficit in the fifth inning with a two-run frame capped off by an RBI groundout from Camden Duzenack.
In the sixth inning, Corbin Carroll lined a 371-foot solo shot to the Bees’ bullpen in right, which would be the final run the Aces would score in the game.
Corbin Martin (6-5) suffered the tough luck loss as the right-hander allowed five unearned runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Carroll: 1-for-4, HR, RBI.
- Camden Duzenack: 1-for-3, RBI.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2 2B, R.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-3, extended his hitting streak to seven games.
- J.B. Bukauskas: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.