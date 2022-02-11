Because of Governor Sisolak lifting the mask mandate, the University of Nevada is following suit.
In a letter to staff and students, University of Nevada President Brian Sandoval said the university is immediately lifting its mask mandate. So, employees and students and everyone else don't have to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
However, unvaccinated employees will still have to perform weekly COVID tests.
Also, effective immediately, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be required to attend Nevada Athletics’ indoor events. Members of the public are not required to wear face coverings while inside Lawlor Events Center regardless of vaccination status.
Nevada Women's Basketball has two remaining home games, New Mexico (Feb. 12, 12:30 p.m.) and Colorado State (Feb. 20, 2 p.m.). Seating is general admission and tickets can be purchased HERE.
Nevada Men's Basketball has three remaining home games, San Jose State (Feb. 15, 8 p.m.), UNLV (Feb. 22, 8 p.m.) and San Diego State (March 5, 7:30 p.m.). A special three-game package can be purchased HERE. The best available seats in each section will be automatically selected. If you would like to personally select your seats for the three-game pack, call the ticket office at (775) 348-PACK.
(University of Nevada contributed to this report.)