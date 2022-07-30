[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Reno, Nev. – Drey Jameson’s stellar start fueled the Reno Aces’ (54-44) 2-1 victory against the Salt Lake Bees (47-51) Saturday night in front of 8,535 fans at Greater Nevada Field. Saturday night’s attendance was the second-highest at Greater Nevada Field this season.
Jameson’s final line against Salt Lake included seven innings of one-run ball on four hits, three walks and struck out four batters to earn his third win of the season with the Aces.
Seth Beer opened Reno’s scoring in the second inning with a 425-foot solo blast to deep center for an early 1-0 Aces lead
Tied at one apiece in the fifth inning, the Aces went ahead when Jancarlos Cintron scored on a fielder’s choice for a 2-1 advantage.
Kevin Ginkel slammed the door in the ninth with a clean inning and struck out a batter for his ninth save of the season.
Aces Notables:
- Seth Beer: 1-for-4, HR, RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-2, 2 BB,
- Dominic Miroglio: 2-for-4.
- Caleb Baragar: (H, 6) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
The Reno Aces will complete their six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Sunday, July 31st. After a 12-game road trip, Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.