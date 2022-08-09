Nevada cross country head coach Kirk Elias announced the hiring of Logan Stahl as assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs and women’s track and field. Stahl ran cross country and competed in track & field at Eastern Washington University and American River College.
Stahl has been a volunteer coach with Nevada since 2019 assisting with men’s and women’s cross country and women’s distance.
“Logan’s work as a volunteer coach the last three years demonstrated his commitment, knowledge, and passion for cross country and track and field,” Elias said. “He will be a wonderful addition to the staff.”
Stahl helped restart the men’s cross country team at Nevada in 2019 and coached three top-ten times in the Women’s 5k in 2020 (Indoor).
Stahl has other notable coaching experience at the high school level at his alma mater, Roseville High School (2013-2015) and both assistant coaching positions at Eastern Washington University (2018-2019) and Nevada (2019-present).
At Eastern Washington, he helped capture a men’s distance medley relay school record, and he coached an athlete to the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
As the assistant coach at Roseville, he led an athlete to two USATF Junior Championships, a 2015 Brooks PR Invitational, which brings together the nation’s top high school runners, and a top-five finish at the 2015 CIF Championships. In 2014, the men’s 4x400m relay team recorded a top-ten time.
At Eastern Washington, Stahl earned outdoor track and field All-Big Sky honors with a second-place finish in the 800 meters, along with having the second-best finish in that event in school history. He also set the fifth best time in school history in the 800 meters (1:50.72).
Stahl ran the 800 meters and 1,500 meters at American River Community College.During his freshman year, he placed first in the 800 and earned a personal best to receive his first All-America honor. He was a member of the California Community College Athletic Association [CCCAA] State Championships 4x400 meter relay that earned him his second All-America honor. Stahl also became a two-time CCCAA Northern California Champion in the 800.
The Reno native received an Associates of Science in physical sciences/mathematics from American River College in 2015. Stahl went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in manufacturing technology from Eastern Washington in 2019.