Sugar Land, Tex. –The Reno Aces (47-40) extended their winning streak to six games Thursday night behind a career-high eight scoreless innings from Corbin Martin to secure a 9-0 shutout victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-50) in front of 3,147 fans at Constellation Field.
Martin toed the slab for the Aces and fired a career-high eight scoreless innings, allowed four hits, a season-low zero walks and fanned six batters for his sixth win of the season. In his last two starts, the Hempstead, Texas native has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings pitched.
The Aces grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Yonny Hernandez made a heads-up baserunning play and stole home.
With a 2-0 advantage in the sixth, Reno’s lineup opened the floodgates with a seven-run frame capped off by a grand slam from Stone Garrett to cement Reno’s 9-0 win. No stranger to the area, Garrett is from Sugar Land and went to George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Martin: (W, 6-3), 8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K’s.
- Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, GS, 4 RBI.
- Yonny Hernandez: 1-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB, BB.
- Seth Beer: 2-for-4, RBI, BB.
- Corbin Carroll: 2-for-4, R, 2 SB, BB.
The Reno Aces continue their trip to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series through Sunday, July 17.