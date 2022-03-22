Nevada split home opener day against Saint Mary’s on Tuesday afternoon. The Pack is now 9-20 in the season, after winning the first game 6-2 and falling in the second one with a final score of 0-3.
Up next, the Pack will stay at home to face the Boise State Broncos on March 25-27. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the Pack will face the Broncos starting at 12 p.m. each day.
GAME 1
Sophomore Blake Craft took the win of the first game of the day for the Pack. Craft threw a complete game and is now 1-9 in the season. The sophomore gave up five hits, two runs (two earned), and struck out seven.
Offensively, the Pack recorded nine hits, and six RBIs. Senior Lauren Gutierrez led the Pack with one hit and three RBI. Freshman Tatum Maytorena recorded one run, two hits, and one RBI. While sophomore Chelie Senini recorded one run and two hits. Senior, Danielle Lew had one run and two hits of her own. While Aaliyah Jenkins and Jessica Sellers tallied one hit each, with Sellers scoring an RBI. Sophomore Sam Oliver tallied a single RBI after a grounded out.
How it happened
- Nevada took the lead after a grounded-out to score one run in the first inning.
- The Pack added two more runs in the second inning after being hit by pitch twice with bases loaded.
- The Gaels responded by adding one RBI in the sixth inning.
- Nevada scored three runs after a single and a double RBI that scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning.
- Saint Mary’s scored a solo home run to the right field in the seventh inning but the Pack took the win 6-2.
GAME 2
Sophomore Tyra Clary took the loss for the Pack. Clary played four innings, giving up four hits, one run (one earned), and struck out one. Freshman Ellie Garcia stepped in the circle to relief Clary. Garcia gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), and struck out three.
The Pack offense was led by freshman Bradianne Glover with one hit.
How it happened
- The second game started scoreless for four innings.
- Saint Mary’s took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth.
- The Gaels scored one in the top of the seventh to edge Nevada 3-0.