[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada swim and dive finishes the first day of the Mountain West Championships in first place with 236 points. The Pack is followed by San Diego State, with 222 points, and Wyoming in third, with 153 points.
Nevada started the day with the 200-medley relay. The squad composed by Kyla Alexander, Wiktoria Samula, Josien Wijkhuijs, and Colette Berkenfield finished third with a time of 1:39.72.
The Nevada divers dominated the 1-meter springboard after for the first time in conference history a school has put five student-athletes in the final. Freshman Bailey Heydra took home the gold after scoring 340.10 points. Heydra was followed by senior Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez who picked a third place, with a score of 327.65. Jessie Nowotny was placed sixth (297.25), followed by Lucia Gabino in seventh (296.00), and Linnea Sorensen in eighth (269.85).
To close the day, the Nevada 800 free relay squad fought until the end, to be out-touched by the Wyoming Cowgirls. Seniors, Donna dePolo, Julia Adamczyk, Caitlyn McHugh, and Mariana Vignoli finished the relay in third place, with a time of 7:16.57.
The squad will be back in the pool tomorrow morning, at 10:30 PT for the prelims of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and the 3-meter springboard. In the afternoon, the finals will be starting at 4:30 PT. Scoring and streaming of the 2022 Mountain West Women's Swimming & Diving Championships will be available on the official Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships page.
Fans can also follow the results on Twitter (@NevadaSwimDive) and Instagram (@NevadaSwimDive) pages from the Nevada Swim and Dive team.