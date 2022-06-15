Senior Donna dePolo was selected to the 2021-2022 CoSIDA All-America At-Large Second Team, announced on Wednesday.
In this year's selection, twenty-two of the 48 members of the Academic All-America® Division I women's at-large teams boast a perfect 4.0 GPA in their undergraduate work or graduate school. The 15 members of the first team have an average GPA of 3.98, with the entire women's team holding a collective average GPA of 3.92.
The Reno native graduated in the Spring with a 3.94 GPA in physics, with minors in mathematics, geological sciences, and astronomy. dePolo was a member of the All-Mountain West team all five years, where she ended up earning the 2022 Mountain West Senior Recognition Award.
dePolo was back-to-back Mountain West Champion in the 200 breaststroke in the 2021 and 2022 Championships. Donna was also the only swimmer to represent Nevada at the NCAA Championships in those years. The senior was also a Mountain West Champion in the 100 breaststroke.
The CoSIDA program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and the classroom.