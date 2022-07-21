Joshua Zamora, who wrapped a standout five-year career with Nevada in 2022, moves into the professional ranks after signing a free-agent deal with the Miami Marlins.
Zamora, a four-time All-Mountain West selection, including a two-time first-team pick (2018, 2022), and an ABCA/Rawlings West Region selection, led Nevada in nearly every major offensive category in 2022, including batting (.362), hits (79), runs (60), home runs (16), and RBIs (69). He is also in the Mountain West top 10 in multiple statistical categories, including tied for second in home runs, second in RBIs, and third in slugging percentage (.674) and on-base percentage (.470).
In Mountain West play, Zamora batted .365 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs, over 30 games.
(University of Nevada)