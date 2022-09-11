[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Brandon Pfaadt’s season-high eight-inning gem fueled the Reno Aces’ (75-60) 4-2 win against the Salt Lake Bees (63-72) Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark.
In his eighth Triple-A start, Pfaadt (W, 4-0) finished with eight innings of two-run ball, allowed four hits, no walks and struck out 11 batters to earn his fourth win as an Ace.
Reno’s starting nine provided run support for Pfaadt beginning with a two-run third inning highlighted by an RBI double from Jancarlos Cintron for a 2-0 lead.
In the fourth frame, the Aces added a pair of runs by way of a solo shot from Seth Beer followed by an RBI single from Cintron to push Reno’s lead to 4-0.
Salt Lake scored two runs throughout the game but could not close the gap in Reno’s 4-2 series finale victory.
Aces Notables:
- Jancarlos Cintron: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, now has 11-game hitting streak.
- Seth Beer: 1-for-3, HR (14), RBI, R, BB.
- Jose Herrera: 1-for-4, RBI.
- J.B. Wendelken: (S,4) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K’s.
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for the final six-game homestand of the season against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, September 13.
