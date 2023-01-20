The Reno Aces, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, have announced the team’s coaching staff for the 2023 season. Blake Lalli returns as the Aces manager for his second stint as Reno’s skipper in the past three seasons as Reno looks to defend its Pacific Coast League Championship this season.
The Aces coaching staff includes Doug Drabek and Mark Reed, who comes back to Greater Nevada Field for their second campaigns as pitching and hitting coaches. Jeff Bajenaru rejoins as pitching coach for his third season in the past five years with the club while hitting coach Travis Denker rounds out the squad as the newest member of the Aces coaching staff.
Athletic trainer Damon Reel begins his first season with the Aces, and Nathan Friedman returns as strength & conditioning coach to complete the support staff for the Aces this season.
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31 against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
