[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (June 17, 2022) – The stands were speckled in red, white and blue for Patriot Night on the first night of PRCA action at the 103rd Reno Rodeo. Attendees were treated to an exciting flyover with two F-18s roaring over the arena at the conclusion of the National Anthem.
Nevada native and hometown favorite, Wyatt Denny tied for first with an 83.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Time 2 Play, the same horse he rode in the first go in 2021. The other 83.5 ride went to 2018 Reno Rodeo Bareback Champion, Tim O’Connell, currently ranked No. 5 in the world standings.
Only three teams caught in team roping tonight with brothers Britt and Jake Smith besting big brother Clay (who’s currently No. 9 in the world standings) with an 8.1 second run for third place.
The No. 1 saddle bronc rider in the world, Sage Newman had a good ride with an 83 on Flying U Rodeo’s Maggy May but was bested by the youngest Wright brother, Statler Wright, who took home the highest score of the night with an impressive 88 on Rosser Rodeo’s Pendleton on Roc.
Erin Johnson showed Reno why she is ranked No. 1 in the world with her 4.11 second run, the only run of the night without penalty.
The Nevada natives made their hometown rodeo proud with Hayle Gibson, Meghann McNulty and Savannah Wirth all placing under the 18 second mark.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
T1. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV, 83.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s Time 2 Play
T1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, 83.5 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Not This Time
3. Cooper Cooke, Victor, ID, 83 on Flying U Rodeo’s Cat Caller
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
1. Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, IA, 4.2
2. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL, 4.3
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, 4.6
Team Roping (score in seconds):
1. Marcus Battaglia, Ramona, CA & Jason Johe, San Luis Obispo, CA, 6.1
2. Josh Siggins, Coolidge, AZ & Junior Zambrano, Nogales, AZ, 6.7
3. Britt Smith, Broken Bow, OK & Jake Smith, Broken Bow, OK, 8.1
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Statler Ray Wright, Beaver, UT, 88 on Rosser Rodeo’s Pendleton on Roc
2. Sage Newman, Melstone, MT, 83 on Flying U Rodeo’s Maggy May
3. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY, 80 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Chucking Fire
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. Tate Teague, Lovelock, NV, 8.9
2. Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, CO, 9.4
3. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, 10.7
Women’s Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
1. Erin Johnson, Fowler, CO, 4.11
2. Tibba Smith, Hobbs NM, 12.7
3. Codilynn McPhersson, Plain City, UT, 12.9
Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Hayle Gibson, Dayton, NV, 17.51
2. Meghann McNulty, Carson City, NV, 17.54
3. Savannah Wirth, Reno, NV, 17.64
Bull Riding (score in points):
1. Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN, 80.5 on Western Rodeo’s The Wolf
2. JaCauy Lathan Hale, Ganado, AZ, 70.0 on Diamond G Rodeo’s Adam’s Money Make
3. JorDee Kim Nielson, Vernal, UT, 69.5 on Western Rodeo’s Drop Time
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary. Current PRCA leaderboard can be found here.
