RENO, Nev. (June 18, 2022) – RAM Truck Night at the Reno Rodeo featured cooler temperatures but plenty of hot rodeo action with high scoring rides, quick runs and another sold-out crowd.
For the second night in a row Nevada native Wyatt Denny shared the coveted victory lap with an 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Right on Q. Cooper Cooke shared in the Reno Rodeo excitement with an 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Blue Indigo.
Sage Newman showed Reno why he’s the No. 1 ranked saddle bronc rider in the world with his impressive 89 ride on Flying U Rodeo’s Wicked Dream. The Wright family rounded out the saddle bronc standings with an 88.5 for Ryder Wright and an 86 for Jesse Wright.
Sawyer Gilbert scorched the competition in breakaway roping with the fastest time of 2.4.
The bulls got the best of the riders tonight with only Trey Benton III having a qualified ride with a 79.5 on All In Pro Rodeo’s Puncher.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
T1. Cooper Cooke, Victor, ID, 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Blue Indigo
T1. Wyatt Denny, Minden, NV, 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Right on Q
3. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, 85 on Flying U Rodeo’s Lil Bit
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
1. Timmy Sparing, Helena, MT, 3.3
2. Don Payne, Stephenville, TX, 5.2
3. Hazen Smith, Malad City, ID, 5.9
Team Roping (score in seconds):
1. Shay Dixon Carroll, Stephenville, TX & Evan Arnold, Stephenville, TX, 5.3
2. Derrick Begay, Seba Dalka, AZ & Ty Romo, Whiteriver, AZ, 5.6
3. Wyatt Imus, Brenham, TX & Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, NC, 5.7
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Sage Newman, Melstone, UT, 89 on Flying U Rodeo’s Wicked Dream
2. Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, 88.5 on Rosser Rodeo’s YETI Rambler
T3. Jesse Wright, Milford, UT, 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s California Dream
T3. Tanner Butner, Daniel, WY, 86 on Rosser Rodeo’s Flood Tide
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. Riley Webb, Denton, TX, 7.9
2. Luke Potter, Maple City, KS, 8.1
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, 8.8
Women’s Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, 2.4
2. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, TX, 2.5
3. Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, AZ, 2.8
WPRA Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Kacey Gartner, Walla Walla, WA, 17.45
2. Abby Suftin, Homedale, ID, 17.56
3. Oceana Champion, Ukiah, CA, 17.58
Bull Riding (score in points):
1. Trey Benton III, Richards, TX, 79.50 on All In Pro Rodeo’s Puncher
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary. Current PRCA leaderboard can be found here.
-###-
