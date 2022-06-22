Reno Rodeo

[RENO RODEO RELEASE]

RENO, Nev. (June 22, 2022) – With warmer weather on the horizon, the rodeo action continued to heat up on the sixth night of the Reno Rodeo.

Kicking the night off on a high note, bareback bronc rider Leighton Barry delivered an 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda, the same horse that gave R.C. Landingham the victory lap on Sunday night.

Though the stands were brimming with Nevada pride for Wolf Pack Night, tonight’s two Nevada competitors had a tough time. Bulldogger Hank Filippini of Battle Mountain took 16.3 seconds on his steer. Saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock of Winnemucca had two re-rides to get a 72 for the night.

Making a name for herself in the world of barrel racing, Taylor Johnson snagged the fastest run of the night with an impressive 17.26. 

Here are the night’s top results: 

Bareback (score in points):

1. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda 

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN 80.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Can’t Wait

3. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA 75 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Open Range

Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):

1. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND 3.9 

2. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR 4.8

3. Bear Pascoe, Morro Bay, CA 7.1

Team Roping (score in seconds)

T1. Brodi Jones, Grantsville, UT & Jason Warner, Rigby, ID 6.7

T1. Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA & Wyatt Hansen, Oakdale, CA 6.7 

Saddle Bronc (score in points):

1. Kade Bruno, Challis, ID 80 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate

2. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX 78 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Blue Feather 

3. Cash Wilson, Wall, SD 77 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Johnny Be Good

Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):

1. King Pickett, Stephenville, TX 9.3

2. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, CA 9.7

3. Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, HI 11.4

Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):

1. Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, TX 2.6

2. Tacy Webb, Midway, TX 2.7

3. Josie Connor, Iowa, LA 2.8 

Barrel Racing (score in seconds):

1. Taylor Johnson, Decatur, TX 17.26

2. Paige Jones, Wayne, OK 17.32

3. Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX 17.36

Bull Riding (score in points):

1. Clayton Savage, Banner, WY 78 on Rosser Rodeo’s Circle Back 

2. Connor Murnion, Jordan, MT 77.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Curious George 

*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary

