[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (June 22, 2022) – With warmer weather on the horizon, the rodeo action continued to heat up on the sixth night of the Reno Rodeo.
Kicking the night off on a high note, bareback bronc rider Leighton Barry delivered an 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda, the same horse that gave R.C. Landingham the victory lap on Sunday night.
Though the stands were brimming with Nevada pride for Wolf Pack Night, tonight’s two Nevada competitors had a tough time. Bulldogger Hank Filippini of Battle Mountain took 16.3 seconds on his steer. Saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock of Winnemucca had two re-rides to get a 72 for the night.
Making a name for herself in the world of barrel racing, Taylor Johnson snagged the fastest run of the night with an impressive 17.26.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
1. Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN 80.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Can’t Wait
3. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA 75 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Open Range
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
1. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND 3.9
2. Mike McGinn, Haines, OR 4.8
3. Bear Pascoe, Morro Bay, CA 7.1
Team Roping (score in seconds):
T1. Brodi Jones, Grantsville, UT & Jason Warner, Rigby, ID 6.7
T1. Blake Hirdes, Turlock, CA & Wyatt Hansen, Oakdale, CA 6.7
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Kade Bruno, Challis, ID 80 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Crash Gate
2. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX 78 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Blue Feather
3. Cash Wilson, Wall, SD 77 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Johnny Be Good
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. King Pickett, Stephenville, TX 9.3
2. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, CA 9.7
3. Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, HI 11.4
Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
1. Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, TX 2.6
2. Tacy Webb, Midway, TX 2.7
3. Josie Connor, Iowa, LA 2.8
Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Taylor Johnson, Decatur, TX 17.26
2. Paige Jones, Wayne, OK 17.32
3. Ilyssa Riley, Hico, TX 17.36
Bull Riding (score in points):
1. Clayton Savage, Banner, WY 78 on Rosser Rodeo’s Circle Back
2. Connor Murnion, Jordan, MT 77.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Curious George
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary