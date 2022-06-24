[RENO RODEO RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. (June 24, 2022) – The stands were filled with various shades of pink for Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the 103rd Annual Reno Rodeo. Tonight’s performance set the field for tomorrow night’s championship finals.
The breakaway ropers fought for a spot on the leaderboard, but Suzanne Williams secured the win with a lightning-quick time of 2.8.
It was a high-scoring night in bull riding with every qualified ride surpassing 80. Tying for first with an 84.5 was Cody Russell on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Prez Iveson and Creek Young on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Joker.
Here are the night’s top results:
Bareback (score in points):
1. Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, TX 84 on Flying U Rodeo’s Cork Top
2. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, OK 80 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Wild Bill Cody
3. Jacob Lees, Caldwell, ID 79 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Tequila Talkin’
Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):
T1. Remey Parrot, Mamou, LA 4.2
T1. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND 4.2
3. Taz Olson, Prairie City, SD, 4.4
Team Roping (score in seconds):
1. Tanner D Pallesen, Manila, UT & Arye Epenscheid, Big Piney, WA 7.2
2. Cory Kidd, Statesville, NC & Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, TN 15.2
3. Nick Sartain, Bandera, TX & Austin Rogers, Crescent, OK 21.2
Saddle Bronc (score in points):
1. Allen Boor, Axtell, UT 86 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Blue Backsplash
2. Lefty Marvel Holman, Visalia, CA 84 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Pearl Necklace
3. Ross Griffin, Tularosa, NM 78.5 on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Many Moons
Tie-Down Roping (score in seconds):
1. Tuf Case Cooper, Decatur, TX 8.0
2. Blake Chauvin, Raceland, LA 12.1
3. Hunter Herrin, Apache, OK 13.7
Breakaway Roping (score in seconds):
T1. Suzanna Williams, Winnemucca, NV 2.8
T1. Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, TX 2.8
3. Shelby Boisjoli, Calgary, AB 3.1
Barrel Racing (score in seconds):
1. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX 17.03
2. Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, ID 17.24
T3. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK 17.32
T3. Michelle Darling, Medford, OK 17.32
T3. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, CA 17.32
Bull Riding (score in points):
T1. Cody Russell, Oakdale, CA 84.5 on Flying U Rodeo’s Prez Iveson
T1. Creek Young, Rogersville, MO 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Joker
3. Trey Holston, Fort Scott, KS 82.5 Big Bend Rodeo’s Peace Maker
*Scores are unofficial until verified by the Rodeo Secretary
