[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LARAMIE, Wyo. - Nevada's week-long, three-game road trip came to an end Saturday, as the pack fell, 62-53, at Wyoming.
Da'Ja Hamilton and Nia Alexander paced the Pack (13-7, 5-3 MW) with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Nevada will return home for two games next week, hosting San José State Wednesday, Feb. 2, then closing the week Saturday, Feb. 5, against Fresno State.
Playing its final game of the trip, Nevada fought its way to within a point of the Cowgirls after three quarters, trailing 46-45. Hamilton scored four of the Pack's final nine points of the third quarter, as Nevada's 9-4 burst closed the gap.
Nevada shot 53.8 percent (7-for-13) over the frame, as the Pack cut into a five-point halftime deficit. Wyoming shot 53.8 percent (14-for-26) in the opening half to get out to an early advantage.
Hamilton's two free throws with 6:49 remaining pulled Nevada even at 49-49, and she again came through with a jumper that kept the Pack within one at 54-53 with just under three minutes to play. But from that point, Nevada missed its final five attempts, and Wyoming (8-9, 4-4 MW), behind the play of Allyson Fertig, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored the final eight points of the game to pull away.