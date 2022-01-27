[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Despite near double-double efforts by seniors Da’Ja Hamilton and Kylie Jimenez, the Nevada women’s basketball team (13-6, 5-2 Mountain West) fell to the Colorado State Rams (14-5, 5-4 Mountain West), 66-55, Thursday night at Moby Arena.
Hamilton propelled Nevada with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. K. Jimenez posted 13 points and a career-high nine rebounds to go along with four assists and three steals. Freshman Audrey Roden registered 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steals. Sophomore Lexie Givens added seven points along with two rebounds.
The game remained scoreless through the first 2:26 before Hamilton put the Pack up 2-0 on a layup. Givens followed with a layup, pushing an early 4-0 lead. The first quarter remained back-and-forth until the Wolf Pack grabbed a 14-13 lead heading into the second.
The Rams began the second quarter on an 8-0 before Hamilton buried a jumper to cut Colorado State’s lead to 21-16 with 5:24 left. K. Jimenez brought the Pack three on a jumper with 3:54 left in the quarter, but the Rams responded with a McKenna Hofschild jumper with 3:18 remaing. K. Jimenez fired back on a pull-up jumper, bringing Nevada within three at the two-minute mark. Roden’s layup cut the Rams lead to six (30-24) going into half time.
The Wolf Pack started the third on a 3-0 run thanks to jumpers from Hamilton, Alyssa Jimenez and Alexander, decreasing the Rams lead to two (32-30) with 8:15 left. Colorado State answered back on a 9-0 run, pushing the lead to 39-30. Nevada tied the game on a K. Jimenez steal and layup at 2:37, but Colorado State registered back-to-back buckets to secure a 43-39 lead at the end of the quarter.
K. Jimenez opened the fourth quarter with two-straight buckets, bringing the Pack within two (45-43) at 9:12. Despite Nevada coming within three on two free throws by Hamilton, the Rams continued to hold its lead for the rest of the fourth to grab its second-straight victory.
Nevada travels north to Laramie, Wyo., for a contest against the Wyoming Cowgirls on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. PT