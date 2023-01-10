Metro Gallery at Reno City Hall hosts the Latimer Art Club in their exhibition “Color, Light, and Contrast.” The exhibition will run from January 9 to February 17, 2023 at the Reno City Hall, Metro Gallery.
The Latimer Art Club has a long and rich history in Reno. The club was formed in 1921, by students of a California artist, Lorenzo P. Latimer. He began teaching in the Sierras, at or near Fallen Leaf Lake where he would spend some lovely summer months from 1916 forward. His students formed the club with his advice and instruction, and it carries on today, over 100 years later.
Today’s members must present exhibit quality samples of their work to be voted into membership, similar to what was required in the early years. The artists work in various mediums – oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolor, and mixed media. Although Mr. Latimer painted mostly landscapes in either watercolor or oils, today’s members produce award-winning works in abstract, impressionist, semi-realistic or highly realistic styles.
The Metro Gallery at Reno City Hall is one of three galleries operated by the City of Reno and open to the public, free of charge, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. To learn more about the exhibition, visit art & culture at reno.gov.
For more information about the Latimer Art Club and its current members visit their website at: www.latimerartclub.com.