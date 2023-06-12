The Nevada Legislature is back for their second consecutive special session to deliberate on whether the state will provide $380 million in public financing to move the Oakland Athletics' into a $1.5 Billion stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Governor Joe Lombardo is asking the legislature to reconsider a financing plan that his office worked out with the A's toward the end of the regular session.
Legislators are not only burnt out and missing their families, but they're also questioning how much this special session is costing you the taxpayer.
I called the Legislative Council Bureau Director and they are not able to determine the exact amount yet, but they are able to say that every additional day is costing at least 100-thousand dollars.
But beyond that -- lawmakers are frustrated with how the the proposal is seemingly getting "ram and jammed" with less than two weeks from the time it was introduced in the regular session.
"Can you explain to me why this is such a good deal that we should agree that no taxes generated on the corner of Las Vegas boulevard and Tropicana should go to these critical services over the next 30 year?," said (D-Las Vegas) Senator Rochelle Nguyen.
The answer from analysts is for every $1-dollar invested the project will return $3-dollars back in revenue.
The project is betting big on incremental visitors, which are projected to generate $900-million annually.
But, lawmakers are hung up on the fact that they have had less than two weeks to vet the numbers in the proposal.
"I believe in having an opportunity just to do some basic research that at times we've invested a significant amount, much longer, several months, in just conversations about transferring a player, and we're talking about transferring a whole team, and utilizing Nevadans' money to do that," said (D-Las Vegas) Senator Edgar Flores.
Senators want to see a well drawn out Community Benefits Program Advisory Board from the A's.
The A's current charity arm hosts 56 little leagues, 800 early childhood literacy and math classrooms, and $1.1-million dollars to food banks. All in Northern California.
"So, we average about 1,600 organizations we work with on an annual basis, our grants right now are about 1.1 To 1.3 million dollars," said Oakland A's Catherine Aker.
Flores says he wants more time to iron out the community benefit program, and he wants to see the specific language in the bill.
"We want to hold each other accountable, you're asking a lot from the state. We will be held accountable to, but that we do it through something in writing formally where the public will remind you years down the road, remember we shook hands on this, and I think that's how our partnership become a little more solidified," said Flores.
Flores wants to see allocations thoroughly ironed out and written down. Something he and other lawmakers regret not doing during negotiation with the Oakland Raider's Allegiant Stadium deal from several years ago.