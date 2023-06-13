The Nevada Senate has passed a bill that would bring the Oakland A's to Las Vegas.
On Thursday, senators voted 13-8 - the bill now heads to the Assembly.
One would tie the potential stadium officially to the site where the Tropicana currently is on the Las Vegas strip.
The other amendment involves certain required benefits and abatements.
Meantime over in the Assembly, leaders with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority as well as the city's convention and visitor authority testified in favor of the new stadium.
They went through some logistics including stadium oversight, transportation considerations and more.