A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared one hurdle Tuesday after passing the Nevada Senate — with requirements strengthening its benefits to the community. The 13-8 vote marks another step as the bill moves through the Democratic-controlled Legislature and has revived the national debate over public funding for private sports clubs. The bill must now be considered by the Assembly. It calls for $380 million in public funds for the stadium, which would mainly come from $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds.