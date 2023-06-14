Las Vegas tourism leaders say the A's are considering potentially playing games in Reno while the stadium gets built.
“The Players Association has to agree to play wherever they're going to play. So if it's alternative location – the A's have committed to have that conversation – and to work to have some of those games not only at the Ballpark but potentially at the ballpark in Reno as well,” says Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the A's can't commit to the possibility just yet.
They have to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association.