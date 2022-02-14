UPDATE:
Marlatt was located and is safe.
-----------------------
The Reno Police Department is asking for help in locating 60 year old Reno resident Darrell Marlatt.
Darrell was last seen at approximately 11:30 am this morning leaving his home near west Huffaker Ln in south Reno, going for a walk.
Darrell suffers from Dementia and has limited verbal abilities. Darrel is 5'10", 180lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a San Diego Padres baseball hat, unknown color sweatshirt, denim jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.