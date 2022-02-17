The U.S. has suspended all imports of avocados from Mexico. Mexico's Department of Agriculture said the move came after a U.S. inspector received a threatening phone call. The decision could impact a lot of people and is already impacting a local restaurant.
Imagine running a Mexican restaurant with no avocados. The owner of Mari Chuy’s says 60 percent of the menu has avocados and the shortage has already reached them.
“This is our last box of avocados,” says Jesus Gutierrez.
With 60 avocados in each box, he says he goes through six to seven boxes a day. He buys most of them from Mexico.
Bonanza Produce in Sparks, says they are doing okay, but if the ban continues, it could become a problem in the next two or three weeks.
They anticipate prices going up, to slow down sales, which consumers are not happy with.
“It used to be two big ones for three bucks and that was fine, but I wouldn't pay more than three dollars for an avocado,” says Allie Ehrhart.
There is no indication on how long the ban will last.