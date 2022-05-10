For months, stores have been struggling to stock enough baby formula to meet demand. That shortage is having a major impact on local families scrambling to feed their babies.
This after the FDA shut down a major manufacturing facility Abbott Nutrition and recalled three of the company's major brands of powdered formula amid salmonella concerns.
The white house says the FDA is "working around the clock" to address the problem, but parents say they need an answer right now.
"It is very sad, I am getting phone calls from moms pretty much every day crying because they have driven all around town gone to Carson and can't find formula," says Kaleigh Bowen, manager at Wonda's closet at Casa de Vida.
Some organizations in town are trying their best to fill the gap. Casa de Vida and Women and Children's Center of the Sierra are some of them. They can't guarantee they have right type of formula but say, parent's should check with them anyway.
"Another problem is some of the specialty formulas a baby cant live without are running out as well, from the side of the mom, this is an emergency," says Pam Russel, executive director of Women and Children's Center of the Sierra
Dr. Robin White is a pediatrician in Reno and says, parents should not to dilute baby formula and or make it at home. "There have been some infant deaths reported from using some of these homemade formulas," says White.
She says if your baby is older than 6 months old, you can temporarily use whole milk. White also says, pediatricians may have some unexpired formula samples in their office, you can ask for. Formulas made for toddles ages one to two years old can also help, if you have an infant. "Even if they are less than six months a toddler formula would be okay, for a couple of days" she says.