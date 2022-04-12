Businesses around the park and in downtown Reno are enjoying the extra foot traffic and although there's cooler weather for the home opener, it didn't keep crowds away.
"Honestly day games, if you look at a week day, you will not get this type of audience coming down parking, lining up both directions," Ryan Eller, Mellow Fellow's Owner.
Eller says, because he wasn't expecting the crowds, he didn't even staff it as much as he would have if he knew so many people would show up. He says he does have enough people to help him handle customers. He says the restaurant was having a really good off season but baseball adds 50% to their business.
"Wait till its 70 degrees out and we will have the doors open, patio going, for a 45 degrees day this is pretty good," says Eller.
Businesses that are not next door to the stadium are enjoying it too. At Silver Peak Restaurant and Brewery, the plan is to stay ready.
"I'll probably have to get a few more servers and another cook on for that, but other than that, we just try and push through the the busy times," says Christian Mueller, Bar Manager.