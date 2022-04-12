Weather Alert

...COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT WITH MORE SNOW, RAIN AND WIND THIS WEEK AND INTO EASTER WEEKEND... * COLD AGAIN WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect another cold night with low temperatures in the teens across the Sierra, and widespread 20s elsewhere across western Nevada. Ensure irrigation pipes are protected, cold sensitive plants are brought inside, and outdoor pets have a warm shelter tonight. * MID WEEK STORM: The next storm will begin to impact the Sierra Wednesday night through Thursday. Travel impacts are likely for the Thursday morning commute, especially in the Sierra and northeast California. Be sure to check with CALTRANS before traversing the Sierra passes. There may be a few light showers that make it across the Sierra, but overall western Nevada and the eastern Sierra will be dealing with another bout of winds. The probability of damaging winds is less than 20%, but wind gusts will be strong enough along and north of I-80 to disrupt high-profile vehicle travel and outdoor recreation. * EASTER WEEKEND: We will be keeping an eye on another storm for Saturday. This one brings a better chance for rain and snow spreading farther into western Nevada, although snow levels may be higher. Another round of stronger winds is also probable with this storm. Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages.