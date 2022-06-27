A health care provider for Saint Mary's Health Network says they recently had a data breach that may involve certain personal information of customers' patients and members.
MCG Health, LLC ("MCG") which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans determined on March 25, 2022 that an unauthorized party previously obtained certain personal information about affected individuals that matched data stored on MCG’s systems.
The affected data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender.
We reached out to Saint Mary's about the issue and a spokesperson says this:
“Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, along with many hospitals around the country, contracted with MCG Health, LLC to be a provider of patient care guidelines. As part of that contract, MCG Health, LLC had access to limited patient demographic information.
MCG Health, LLC was the subject of a data breach where some of this information was accessed improperly. No medical records were part of the breach nor was our internal system affected. MCG Health, LLC is offering free identity theft protection and credit monitoring services for all those patients affected.
Please call 1-866-475-7221 if you would like to sign up or if you have additional questions regarding the data breach.”
Upon learning of this issue, MCG says they have taken steps to understand its nature and scope.
A leading forensic investigation firm was retained to assist in the investigation. Additionally, MCG is coordinating with law enforcement. MCG has deployed additional monitoring tools and will continue to enhance the security of its systems.
For more details about this issue, please call 1-866-475-7221