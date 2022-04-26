Knife MGN.PNG

The Elko Police Department (EPD) says they've arrested an Arkansas man for allegedly stabbing someone during an altercation. 

On April 23, at approximately 02:07 AM, EPD Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of River St. for a reported stabbing where upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, 21-year-old Pacen Roberson of Boonesville Arkansas, being restrained by a witness.

According to police, Roberson and the victim had a verbal altercation that led to the unidentified victim being stabbed by Roberson.

The victim was transported, via ambulance, to Northern Nevada Regional Health and later flown to a hospital in Utah for advanced medical treatment.

Officers did not initially recover the weapon used in the attack but upon 
at the jail facility, a body scan revealed a metal object secreted inside Roberson's body.
 
The weapon, identified as a folding knife was recovered from Roberson and he was additionally charged with Attempted Destruction of Evidence.
 
Roberson is currently charged for Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and Attempted Destruction of Evidence.
 
(Elko Police)