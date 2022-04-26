The Elko Police Department (EPD) says they've arrested an Arkansas man for allegedly stabbing someone during an altercation.
On April 23, at approximately 02:07 AM, EPD Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of River St. for a reported stabbing where upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, 21-year-old Pacen Roberson of Boonesville Arkansas, being restrained by a witness.
According to police, Roberson and the victim had a verbal altercation that led to the unidentified victim being stabbed by Roberson.
The victim was transported, via ambulance, to Northern Nevada Regional Health and later flown to a hospital in Utah for advanced medical treatment.