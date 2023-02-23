The Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced all felony case sentencings related to riots in downtown Reno following a Black Lives Matter protest walk to City Plaza on May 30, 2020.
Six people faced felony and gross misdemeanor charges related to destruction of Reno City Hall, the Reno Police Department and other government property during the riots.
In total, the defendants were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $103,839.97.
Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Zach Young led the prosecution.
Wesley Ellis Compton, Lionel Jimenez, Ekepati Niko Taua, Jesus Marcelino Calderon, Kirsten Shirnena Laufay Davis and Marilyn Ashley Stone have all been sentenced.
Wesley Ellis Compton, a 27-year-old from Reno, pled guilty in July 2022 to one count of 'felony destruction of property', meaning damage would cost $5,000 or more, and one count of gross misdemeanor destruction of property.
Compton's charges relate to damage he caused at Reno City Hall and the police department.
Compton was sentenced to probation, with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $14,332.49.
Lionel Jimenez, 28-years-old from Reno, pled guilty in March 2021 to one count of felony destruction of property, charged in relation to damage he caused to City Hall.
Jimenez was sentenced to probation, with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,000.06.
Ekepati Niko Taua from Reno pled guilty in July 2021 to one count of felony destruction of property, charged in relation to damage he caused to City Hall.
Taua was sentenced to probation, with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $12,727.56.
Jesus Marcelino Calderon, 23-year-old from Reno, pled guilty in January 2021 to one county of felony destruction of property, related to damage he caused to City Hall.
Calderon was sentenced to probation, with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,000.00.
Calderon violated the terms of his probation and was revoked and sent to prison.
Kirsten Shirnena Laufay Davis, 29-year-old from Washoe County, pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of felony destruction of property, as charges in relation to damage she caused to City Hall.
Davis was sentence to probation with 12-48 months as a suspended prison sentence. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $58,868.05.
Marilyn Ashley Stone, 27-year-old from Washoe County, pled guilty in January 2021 to one county of gross misdemeanor destruction of property, charged in relation to damage she caused at City Hall.
Stone was sentenced to probation, with 364 days as a suspended jail sentence, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,911.81.
ADA Young stated, “It’s okay to be upset and frustrated with various current events and issues. And it’s perfectly fine to express those feelings in a productive, non-aggressive way in an effort to positively advance society. But it’s completely unacceptable for emotions to lead to lawlessness and destruction, and this Office will not allow for that. Downtown Reno, with its mix of local residents, businesses, and tourists, unfortunately saw first-hand that destruction and violence, and for those six offenders whose cases were sent to this Office, they were fully held accountable for their illegal actions."
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office assisted in this report.