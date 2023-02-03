Police in Winnemucca say five people were arrested after a burglary investigation.
Police say they received information regarding the whereabouts of some stolen property from burglaries in January.
Two separate search warrants were executed in the City that lead to the recovery of stolen items from at least two burglaries.
These investigations also lead to the recovery of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as the arrest of one person on an outstanding warrant.
The Winnemucca Police Department praised the communities, effort for their cooperation in the investigation.
(Winnemucca Police)