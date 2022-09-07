A man is behind bars accused of robbing an elderly woman in Virginia Foothills on Monday night.
A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
Washoe County deputies followed up on an investigation that was launched soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, deputies stopped a car near Virginia Street and Gentry Way. They say the driver matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.
Once they got permission, they say they found clothes and shoes matching the description of the suspect inside the car.
Deputies then arrested 31-year-old Michael Bossie for the robbery and other pending charges.
The video shared with 2 News shows the woman parking in her driveway when a man runs up to her and demands money. He then grabs her purse, dragging her along...and then runs off.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320, reference case #22-4666.