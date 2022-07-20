A man found guilty of child sexual assault must serve a minimum of 35 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says 51-year-old Alvin Go-Tan fled to his family home in The Philippines after being bailing out of Washoe County Jail in 2008. Authorities say Reno Police had arrested Go-Tan for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Go-Tan, who is a U.S. citizen, was subsequently indicted by a Washoe County Grand Jury and a bench warrant was then issued for his arrest.
U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located him in 2019 and worked with the Philippine government to extradite Go-Tan to Reno the next year.
In May 2022, he was sentenced to life in prison.
ORIGINAL STORY: SEPTEMBER 4, 2020
The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive wanted for sex crimes against a child in Reno was brought back to the U.S.
Officials said Alvin Go-Tan faces charges of sexual assault of a child and lewdness with a child under 14 years old. They said a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Second Judicial District Court in 2008, but he fled the Reno area.
In October of 2018, multiple agencies worked together to locate Go-Tan. The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tracked him to the Philippines, where he was living with family members. He was arrested and brought back to the United States.
Go-Tan is awaiting extradition to Nevada from Seattle, Washington.