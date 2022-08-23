The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate who walked away from a work crew with the Nevada Division of Forestry in Las Vegas has been recaptured.
The minimum-security offender from Jean Conservation Camp identified as Emily Moya was determined missing from the area near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas around 3 p.m. on August 23, 2022 while on a work crew with the Nevada Division of Forestry.
Escape procedures were initiated by the Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, and the offender was located shortly before 4 p.m.
Moya is serving a sentence of 18 to 96 months for obtaining/using identifying information of another, a concurrent 1- to 10-year sentence for burglary, and is pending a consecutive 16- to 48-month sentence for attempted obtaining/using Identifying Information of another.
Additional charges are pending.