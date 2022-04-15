Waste Management is encouraging residents from Reno, Sparks, Story County and unincorporated Washoe County to responsibly dispose of their residential waste at the Lockwood Landfill in the upcoming weeks.
WM will be running the free bulky item disposal event from Earth Day, Friday, April 22nd to Sunday, May 1st at the Lockwood Landfill at 2700 E. Mustang Rd.
People should be aware of long lines as they get ready to dump their stuff, though. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday - Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.
Eligible household appliances will be accepted, such as hot water heaters, stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers. They'll also be accepting some bulky waste, like sofas, chairs, mattresses and box springs.