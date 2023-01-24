Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers.
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022.
DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in Reno, and 3.9% in the Carson area in December 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 2.7%, while Nye County had the highest rate at 5.7%.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Nevada saw a slight jump in December 2022, going from 4.9 percent to 5.2 percent. This coincided with a labor force that grew by about 5,300 over the month. The number of both employed and unemployed individuals in the state went up (by 1,000 and 4,300 respectively).
This indicates that people in Nevada are re-entering the labor force and seeking employment. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 5.1 percent to 4.9 percent.
At the MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) level, the state saw decreases in unemployment rate in the Las Vegas, Reno, and Carson City MSAs. In the Las Vegas MSA, the rate dropped 0.2 percentage points from 5.6 percent to 5.4 percent. In the Reno MSA, the rate dropped by 0.1 percentage points from 3.5 to 3.4 percent. In the Carson City MSA, the rate also dipped by 0.1 percentage points moving from 4.0 to 3.9 percent. These figures are not seasonally adjusted.
At the county level, the state saw a similar trend with the majority of counties seeing decreases in unemployment rate. In fact, 15 of Nevada’s 17 counties saw decreases or no change. The only two counties that saw increases were Pershing County and Mineral County, with increases of 0.1 percentage points and 0.2 percentage points respectively.
The three counties with the largest decreases were Eureka, Humboldt, and Storey County, all of which saw decreases of 0.5 percentage points.