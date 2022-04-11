Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR) is proud to partner with FIRST Nevada Robotics to host their first ever summer camp for girls aged eight to twelve. This camp will focus on coupling social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum with STEM training.
Girls will spend the week of July 25th outside participating in lessons pertaining to identifying, communicating, and dealing with emotions with GOTR in the morning. Girls will then work with FIRST Nevada Robotics to strengthen their science, technology, and leadership skills.
This partnership is favorable to local girls due to the skills it hones and real-world benefits it offers. “FIRST Nevada is thrilled to partner with GOTR Sierras for this exciting, hands-on, camp incorporating our robotics programs. There is a natural overlap between the ethos of FIRST Nevada's robotics programs and the well-established GOTR SEL. Our programs promote science, engineering, and technology skills that inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership," said Angela Quick, Executive Director of FIRST Nevada.
This camp provides girls the opportunity to explore new avenues of interest, surrounded by coaches and friends who want to see them reach their limitless potential. “Girls on the Run is thrilled to bring CAMP GOTR to our area! Having a full day of camp that will focus on SEL as well as STEM learning is a true gift to our local community” said Joy Heuer, Executive Director of GOTR Sierras, “we could not have chosen better partners to work with on this project, FIRST Nevada is top notch.”
The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) also helped facilitate the GOTR and Nevada First partnership. Mike Kazmierski, President, and CEO of EDAWN comments, “STEAM and robotics education are a fun way to teach our children about jobs of the future. By combining leadership skills and tech education, our younger generation will be better prepared for new careers that are coming to Northern Nevada.”
To learn more, or to register for Camp GOTR, click here.
(Girls on the Run Sierras assisted with this story)