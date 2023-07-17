People who work outdoors have a higher chance of becoming dehydrated and getting a heat-related illness.
These tough jobs that keep society running range from construction, road maintenance, hospitality, and trucking
When the National Weather Service has issued a heat wave or a heat advisory, Nevada OSHA initiates inspections of targeted high risk industries across the state.
As 2 News has been reporting, there is no minimum statewide standards set in law to keep outdoor workers safe from heat-illness.
A proposed bill that would have triggered statewide laws once temperatures reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit failed in the legislature.
So, what is Nevada OSHA doing?
In 2022, Nevada OSHA adopted the National Emphasis Program (NEP) which allows the state agency to initiate inspections of high risk industries.
The Federal OSHA NEP defines heat priority as days over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but here in Nevada, that threshold was increased to 90 degrees after the state agency met with local businesses.
On heat priority days - Nevada OSHA will do the following:
- Initiate compliance assistance in the targeted-risk industries.
- Inspect any alleged heat-related fatality/catastrophe, complaint, or referral.
- Engage in proactive outreach and technical assistance to keep workers safe on the job
Nevada OSHA has recommendations for businesses, which include:
- Training on how to recognize and avoid heat-illnesses
- Personal protective clothing and equipment like cooling vests, and clothing designed to deflect radiant heat.
- Administrative practices like scheduling hot jobs for cooler parts in the day.
Nevada OSHA can take enforcement action under the Nevada General Duty Clause
To file a complaint, you can visit https://www.osha.gov/workers/file-complaint or call Nevada OSHA at (702) 486-9020 (Southern Nevada) or (775) 688-3700 (Northern Nevada).
Nevada OSHA is expected to hold a meeting with statewide stakeholders next week.
Federal OSHA is working on nationwide heat standards. Those laws would supersede any laws passed by the Nevada state legislature.
For a comprehensive look, check out Nevada OSHA's Guidance for Nevadan Businesses related to the Heat Illness National Emphasis Program.