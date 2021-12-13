A winter storm has brought a lot of snow to our local mountains and has impacted the driving conditions for many on roads and highways.
As a result, Chain Controls have been set in the following places:
- I-80 is R2 Truckee to Cisco Grove in both directions.
Trucks are maximum.
- SR-89 is R2 Pickett’s to US-50.
- R2 Bliss to Tahoma
- R1 Tahoma to I-80.
- SR-267 no controls.
- SR-28 is R2 Tahoe City to Lardin.
-US-50 is R2 Kyburz to Meyers.
- R-2 Westbound Interstate 80 (Nyack to Truckee)
-R-2 Eastbound Highway 88 (Near Lower Bear River Reservoir to Alpine Village)
R-2 Eastbound Highway 4 (Camp Connel to Lake Alpine)
SR-431 from State Route 28 to Timberline Drive.
SR-341 from mile post 3.0 in Lyon County to mile post 8.3 in Storey County.
US-50 from Glenbrook to mile post 1.0 in Carson City County.
US-50 from Fred's Palce to Meyers.
For updates, you can visit 511 HOME (nvroads.com) and QuickMap (ca.gov)