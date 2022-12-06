Weather Alert

...Weak Winter System the End of the Week...Potentially Major Winter Storm This Weekend... After a couple of quiet and seasonably cool days, we'll see the return of winter weather the end of the week into the weekend. Thursday-Friday: Winds will become strong across Sierra ridgelines, with increased breezes into lower valleys. A fast moving system will bring a quick shot of snow, primarily to the Sierra north of Sonora Pass and northeast California late Thursday into Friday. Up to 6 inches of snow possible along the Sierra crest with periods of travel difficulties. A few light showers may make it into western Nevada, but overall much of western Nevada will remain dry. Friday Night through the weekend: Winds remain strong in the High Sierra with periods of stronger winds surfacing in valley locations. Heavy Sierra snow with major travel impacts possible throughout the entire weekend. Storm totals will likely be measured in feet in the Sierra. Lower valleys may see a rain/snow mix Saturday, otherwise plan on light snow at all elevations into western Nevada with the worst travel conditions expected to be Friday and Saturday nights. Travel across the Sierra is not recommended this weekend. If you choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for long delays.