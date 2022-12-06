The Washoe County School District (WCSD), Family Resource Centers, Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada are working in partnership to provide free immunizations for WCSD students.
Adults may receive vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 at the clinic. Students may receive immunizations for the fly, COVID, Tdap, HPV and meningitis (MenACQY) at the clinic.
All immunizations are free of charge, but if you have health insurance, you're advised to bring your insurance card.
If you do not have insurance, the cost of vaccinations will be covered by Immunize Nevada.
It's happening Wednesday, December 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at O'Brien Middle School (5000 Silver Lake Road, Reno), specifically the North Valleys Family Resource Center inside the school.
Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Sign up for appointments here: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/de265270/JmnZyo917RGEGbvWO49hPQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbookings-us.qudini.com%2FDBYF575C984%2Fvenues