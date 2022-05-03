Artown 2022 is coming soon and today, May 3, the media was invited out for a preview of the events at this years event.
“We are delighted to come together again for live in-person arts experiences this year in support of our mission to strengthen Reno’s arts industry, enhance our civic identity and national image, thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of our region,” notes Artown Executive Director Beth Macmillan.
This year’s theme is “Everybody Artown!” and to make the festival accessible to all, over 230 Artown events will be completely free to the public. Celebrating cultural diversity, Artown 2022 will feature live performances in eight languages.
Artown Media Day 2022 featured a preview presentation welcoming the return of the breathtaking illuminated spectacle Dragon Lights, happening July 1 through August 12 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
While acknowledging and recognizing the foundations and sponsors that make Artown 2022 possible, Macmillan and Artown Board Chair Mark Hatjakes will reveal the beautiful 2022 Artown poster by Artown Commissioned Poster Artist Edwin Martinez Esco at Media Day.
Here's a look at the events for Artown 2022:
- 8th Annual Lavender Day – July 9
- Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival - July 8-10
- 55th Annual Basque Festival – July 16
- Gospel Fest – July 17
- 22nd Annual Art Paws – July 22
- Reno Garlic Fest July 30
Also featured at Media Day was a sizzle reel of the major artists and presenters for Artown 2022, along with a sneak peek performance of the production of “PUFFS…” by Goodluck Macbeth Theatre presented during Artown from July 8-30.