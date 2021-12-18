Weather Alert

...ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN AND TRAVEL IMPACTS STARTING TUESDAY, LIKELY EXTENDING THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR.... A series of Pacific winter storms will bring periods of stormy weather to much of California and Nevada next week. There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead. * Through Monday: Quiet weather, light winds, and no precipitation. Wrap up travel plans if you can, clear drains and gutters of debris, and re-secure holiday decorations. * Tuesday - Thursday Evening: The next round of significant mountain snowfall may begin as early as Tuesday in northeastern California and the Sierra locations. Western Nevada and other areas below 6500 feet will be dealing with periods of rain, snow and a wintry mix as snow level fluctuate midweek. Significant snowpack buildup probable for locations above 6500 feet. * Christmas Eve - Christmas Day: Another round of snow is probable for the holiday, with simulations leaning towards snow at all elevations. Yes, even down in Reno-Carson. The lowest valleys below 4500 feet may remain a rain/snow mix, but plan on a breezy and wet/snowy mess on area roads. * Through the New Year: Simulations continue to highlight the potential for active weather through Christmas into the New Year for the Sierra and Western Nevada. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting departure time if planning to travel for the holidays. This is especially true if that travel consists of crossing the Sierra, where chain controls are likely to be in place. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).