The University of Nevada's Student Outreach Medical Clinics are offering free medical care to not just students, but all Northern Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or don't have social security.
The clinics are run by medical students and overseen by certified board physicians.
UNR's free Student Outreach Clinic just moved locations from UNR's campus over to 745 West Moana Lane.
Samantha Palacios, Community Outreach Officer for the UNR Student Outreach Clinic tells us "In the past we were seeing 30 people a clinic, we would have to turn people away, now we'll be lucky if we can see 17."
And they want that to change. They offer medical care such as:
- General Physicals
- Lab Services
- Medical Refills
- X-Rays
- Sports Physicals
- Well & Sick Child Visits
- Vaccines (NOT COVID Vaccines)
- Referrals
- Pap smears & Exams
- Pregnancy Tests & STD Exams
- Mammogram Referrals
- Free IUD's
- Vasectomies
Dr. Daniel Spogen, the Medical Director of the Student Outreach Clinic adds "We have a lot of different resources, so we can really give back to the community and offer care to the people who need it."
Since their move to Moana, they've merged with Renown. They say the new space is now more efficient for them to be working in.
Palacios says "The goals is to get more people into the clinic, and remind everyone out there who doesn't have insurance and doesn't have health care that we're still here as a service for them."
Dr. Spogen mentions "There's a lot of patients out there who either don't have insurance or are underinsured, and so they're basically not able to access health care."
But these students and physicians are working hard through their free clinics to change that.
Palacios explains "You have first and second year medical students who are scheduling appointments and who are getting patients in."
Their free clinics run on:
- Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
- Tuesday Nights from 5:15 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
They also offer rural outreach clinics for those who live in:
- Silver Springs
- Yerington
- Lovelock
They post dates for their rural clinics on their social media.
Patients can also call 775-391-0632 or email them at studentoutreach@med.unr.edu to make an appointment.
They want everyone to know, the free health clinics are here for the community, to take care of any medical problems people may have.