A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays.
Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a few snow showers lasting into the Wednesday morning commute.
Snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 3” in Reno to several inches in the foothills and North Valleys, down through the Carson Valley.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Caltrans has closed U.S. 395 through most of Mono County due to heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions.
The highway is closed from the junction of Gorge Road north of Bishop to the junction of State Route 182 in Bridgeport.
Maintenance crews are working to reopen the highway.
Caltrans also warns motorists of a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service that will extend until 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9.
Chain controls and additional travel time should be expected in mountain areas with possible flooding in the Valley until the storm clears.
Motorists are advised that speed limits during chain controls are reduced to 30 mph on Interstate 80 and 25 mph on U.S. Highway 50.
Our storm clears out by Wednesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures for the rest of the week and low to mid 40s by the weekend.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.
Due to inclement weather, the University of Nevada, Reno has cancelled all classes beginning at 4 p.m. or later today, November 8.
Additionally, the Douglas County Public Works Department stands ready to respond when winter weather hits in order to keep residents safe. Douglas County Transportation Engineer, Jon Erb said, “Our crews are well-trained and our equipment is in great shape, so we are ready a get our roads plowed as quickly as possible, but we are asking for the public’s patience as our crews service multiple miles of County road infrastructure.”
Douglas County has a snow removal policy that determines how and when County roads are plowed. The County works in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Towns of Gardnerville, Genoa, and Minden, and various General Improvement Districts to provide snow removal service around the area. The policy states crews will be sent out at 4 inches of accumulated snow on the roads. For more information on snow removal, call the Douglas County Public Works Department at (775) 782-9035.
(Douglas County contributed to this report.)
All Nevada state executive branch offices closed at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not apply to essential public safety or corrections personnel, nor does it apply to employees whose job duties involve administering elections and/or elections security or support.
The Governor, along with NDOT and the State Police, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions.