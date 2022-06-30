Carson City District Fire and Aviation transfers fire engine to Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue/EMS

The Carson City District Division of Fire and Aviation Management has announced that one Type 3 wildland fire engine is being transferred to the Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue/EMS.
The engine includes a basic stocking of firefighting equipment, tools, a mobile radio, as well as all the service records and manuals. BLM District firefighters will provide basic training on the specifics of the apparatus for the volunteer fire department recipients.
This transfer was made possible via the Rural Fire Readiness program, which is designed to enhance collaborative wildland firefighting capabilities by providing federal excess (life-cycled) equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost. Pyramid Lake Volunteer Fire Department was designated as the recipient based on applications received.
"We benefit greatly by increasing the capability of other fire fighting agencies to help respond to wildland fires." said Jonathan Palma, Carson City District Fire Management Officer. "The Rural Fire Readiness Program continues to support the agency mission in fire management by strengthening the relationships with our local cooperators, improving communications and capabilities to respond to wildland fires."
The agency accepts applications from local organized fire departments and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations for available equipment and engines on an annual basis as they complete their service cycle on the district.
Engines are not always available for life-cycle transfer from year to year, however, these opportunities are communicated at regular cooperator meetings between the agency and wildland fire cooperators.