Police asking for help identifying two suspects involved in Sparks Robbery

The Sparks Police Department is attempting to identify two subjects involved in a robbery.
On April 12, two men entered a business on the 1300 block of Scheels Drive in Sparks, filled a bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the store.
Sparks Police say when the suspects were confronted by employees who were calling the police, the suspects then knocked an employee's phone from his hand and struck him in the face. Both suspects then fled the store with the merchandise.
If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231.
Secret Witness is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the suspects in this case. You can contact them at 775-322-4900.
(Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)