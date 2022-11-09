Results are slowing coming in after thousands of ballots were cast across Nevada in the General Election on Tuesday.
At the time of this writing, there are no official final results for Senate or Governor. Results will be posted here.
First-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are each predicting that results won’t be known for several days. Both Sisolak and Lombardo asked their supporters late Tuesday for patience. Lombardo called the race razor-thin.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt remains too close to call. Laxalt and Cortez Masto have been locked in a tight race for weeks, both hitting hard on national party talking points. Laxalt has blamed inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies. Cortez Masto has promised to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban.
Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause in a rural northern Nevada district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of Nevada where three incumbent Democrats faced stiff challenges.
Meanwhile, nationally, the president’s party typically faces significant losses in midterm elections.
Since 1934, only Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934, Bill Clinton in 1998, and George W. Bush in 2002 saw their parties gain seats in the midterms.
Some recent presidents saw big losses in their first midterm races. Republicans under Donald Trump lost 40 House seats but gained two Senate seats in 2018; Democrats under Barack Obama lost 63 House seats and six Senate seats in 2010, and Democrats under Clinton lost 52 House seats and eight Senate seats in 1994.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)